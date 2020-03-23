ODNR closing additional facilities; state parks, other open space areas remain open

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) announced Monday it will be closing campgrounds, golf courses, and other facilities in order to comply with the Ohio Department of Health’s Stay at Home Order during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

ODNR announced the closing of the following facilities for the duration of the order:

Campgrounds

Cabins

Golf Courses

Restrooms

Shower Houses

Playgrounds

State Park Marinas

Boardwalk and Parking Lot at Magee Marsh wildlife area

Those facilities will be closed starting Tuesday, March 24.

Public outdoor spaces at Ohio state parks, wildlife areas, forests, and nature preserves will remain open. This includes dog parks, trails, and non-marina docks.