COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health will be providing an update on the coronavirus in the state during a news conference, Thursday.

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by Dr. Amy Edwards, Associate Medical Director of Women’s and Children’s Infection Control at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, and Dr. Joe Gastaldo, Medical Director of Infectious Diseases at OhioHealth during the 11 a.m. news conference. You can watch it here on NBC4i.com

COVID-19 numbers in Ohio are at points not seen since August, with case numbers and hospitalizations all trending down. Recent data from the ODH shows hospitalizations are down nearly 80% from the all-time high six weeks ago.

Franklin County dropped from the highest level of COVID-19 transmission on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s map Wednesday, pushing Columbus one step closer to lifting its mask mandate.

A growing list of central Ohio districts are doing away with mask mandates for students and staff as COVID-19 numbers continue to fall.