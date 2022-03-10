COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health will be holding a news conference, Thursday, to provide an update on coronavirus in the state.

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by Dr. Frederic Bertley, president and CEO of COSI for the 11 a.m. news conference. You can watch it here on NBC4i.com.

COVID-19 cases in Ohio have been on the decline in recent weeks. The 21-day case average is below 1,200, and since Sunday, there have been no days with cases above 1,000.

It’s been two years since Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and former state health director Amy Acton appeared at a lectern in the Ohio Statehouse, warning of an imminent threat posed by COVID-19, a mysterious respiratory illness spreading in other countries and gaining a foothold in the U.S.