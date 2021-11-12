COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health held a news conference, Friday, to talk about the COVID-19 vaccine and children between the ages of 5-11.

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff was joined by health leaders from across the state, including Dr. Sara Bode, medical director of Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s School-Based Health and Mobile Clinics.

Vanderhoff started the news conference saying that with the approval of the vaccine for younger school-aged children is a sign of hope, Ohio isn’t out of the woods yet.

“Our downward trend has plateaued, and now, even increased the last few days,” said Vanderhoff. “Without question, the best thing Ohioans can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to choose to be vaccinated.”

As of Thursday, the ODH reported more than 34,000 kids between the ages of 5-11 had received at least one dose of the vaccine.