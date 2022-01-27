COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health will hold their weekly update on COVID-19 in the state at 11 a.m., Thursday.

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by other health officials from around the state during the news conference, which you can watch here on NBC4i.com.

On Wednesday, the ODH issued new contact tracing recommendations for the state, including allowing schools to stop universal contact tracing.

While cases in Ohio have seen volatile numbers in the past few days, hospitalizations in the state have been on a steady decline. On Wednesday, the state reported more than 20,000 cases after backlogged data was cleared, however, there are now less than 5,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

The latest amount of COVID-19 numbers in the state are scheduled to be released at 2 p.m., Thursday.