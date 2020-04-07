ODH receives 900 ventilators, other breathing machines, from surgical facilities for use during COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton said Tuesday the state has found more than 3,500 additional breathing machines, including ventilators, for use in the state.

“We actually did an ask for all the ambulatory surgical facilities from all sorts of spots around our state where people donated information about ventilators that they can contribute to this cause,” she said.

Of the 805 facilities ODH asked, the state has found more than 900 medical ventilators, 577 anesthetic machines, more than 900 BIPAP machines, 2,100 CPAP machine.

The machines are being donated by the surgical facilities and are available to be placed where they are most needed, Acton said.

Last week, the state started a mandatory inventory of ventilators and other available breathing machines.