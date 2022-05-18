COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the state as cases are once again increasing.

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by Dr. Joe Gastaldo, medical director of infectious diseases with OhioHealth during the 10 a.m. news conference. You can watch it here on NBC4i.com in the live player above.

Last Thursday, Ohio was averaging about 2,281 new coronavirus cases, according to the latest data released by the ODH. That’s the highest rate since Feb. 22, and up 36% over the previous week.

The latest coronavirus case data is scheduled to be released Thursday at 2 p.m.