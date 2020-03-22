ODH head Acton urges limits on malaria drug being tested as coronavirus cure

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — You’ve probably been hearing about the medical field working on a vaccine for coronavirus by trying to use other medications to combat the virus.

This is something Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton addressed at Saturday’s press conference.

Different medications to treat the COVID-19 coronavirus is something that President Donald Trump and Doctor Anthony Fauci have mentioned in their briefings.

The drug’s name is hydroxychloroquine: it’s most commonly known to treat malaria.

There are studies and reports of other countries testing to see if it could also combat COVID-19.

Today, Acton talked about the drug and pharmacists now seeing increased prescriptions for it, something that’s a concern.

She said this drug is already vital to people with other diseases and the health system can’t have a rush on it for asymptomatic people.

“There’s a limited supply of it,” Acton said. “And similarly, again, we’re talking, this is a social contract, folks. We’ve got to work together. I have worked specifically, my team has reached out to the pharmacy board. We’ve got to limit the prescription to 14 days if we are going to use it in these compassionate-use circumstances so that people don’t just stockpile it and try to sell it or misuse it.”

One of the positives to take from Saturday’s press conference is Acton continually applauded the medical field here in Ohio for the ingenuity and creativity being shown to combat the virus.

However, once again, she and Governor DeWine implored Ohioans to help each other out by social distancing and following the rules and guidelines they’ve put out there.

On Saturday evening, the Ohio Board of Pharmacy announced it would hold an emergency meeting Sunday to review an emergency filing to prevent the stockpiling of hydroxycholorquine and chloroquine, another drug being prescribed with the presumption it fights the coronavirus.