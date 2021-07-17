ODH encourages COVID-19 precautions at summer camps

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Summer is in full swing, and for many that means days spent away at summer camp.

To mark the seasonal tradition, the Ohio Department of Health has released updated residential camp guidance to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The recommendations include using multiple strategies of social distancing, hand washing, and frequent sanitation, since not all campers and staff may be vaccinated. It also includes guidance on when and when not to wear face masks.

“If not everyone at a residential camp is fully vaccinated, the layering of strategies is critical to protecting campers, staff, and volunteers,” said Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, chief medical officer at ODH. “This is especially important as a new, more contagious strain of COVID-19 settles in our state. Taking these precautions can help reduce the likelihood of spread and allow everyone to safely participate in camp activities.”

Dr. Vanderhoff encourages all eligible Ohioans 12 and older to get vaccinated.

“Vaccination is our most effective tool for preventing COVID-19 and putting the pandemic behind us,” Dr. Vanderhoff said. “These vaccines save lives and will help ensure Ohioans are able to enjoy many more summers to come.”