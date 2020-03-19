Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 119 confirmed cases in the state
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine holds daily COVID-19 news conference

ODH Dr. Amy Acton: Young people need to take this seriously

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton is urging young people to take the COVID-19 coronavirus seriously.  

During Gov. Mike DeWine’s daily news conference, Dr. Acton urged young people who may be coming back from, or going on Spring Break to take the virus seriously.  

“Young people are turning out, off of the data we have, to be equally affected and hospitalized in large amounts in Europe. The United States, over 38% of hospitalizations are now under the age of 55,” said Acton.  

She noted that in Ohio the average age is 49, but that data is skewered by the confirmed cases in a 2-year-old and a 91-year-old. 

“Young people are getting ill. So you have to take this seriously, and you have to help us not spread this virus.” 

It was announced Thursday that there was 119 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

