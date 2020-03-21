ODH director applauds hospital ingenuity during coronavirus crisis

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A concern around the country and here in Ohio continues to be an eventual lack of supplies in hospitals due to the COVID-19 coronavirus shutdown.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton explained this is something she and her group are already preparing to deal with.

Imagine the movie “Apollo 13” when the scientists at NASA throw a bunch of stuff on the table and basically have to make a square peg fit into a round hole.

This is the type of ingenuity Acton described she’s seeing around our state, particularly with regards to equipment.

The numbers don’t add up as far as available beds and ventilators and the number of cases we are expected to see if things keep going the way they are, Acton said.

Acton said during Saturday’s press conference that she’s been impressed by the creativity in the Ohio medical field, whether it’s repurposing equipment or bringing back the basics.

“There are manual ventilators — I know the president talked today about what’s in the stockpile — but there are some sort of some lower-tech, not as elaborate type of mechanical ventilators that are still out there,” she said. “We have a stash of those as well, but what we’re looking at is what all could we use across every venue in Ohio not necessarily sitting in a hospital today as part of the routine equipment.”

Acton said a positive in our state is doctors aren’t having to choose which COVID-19 patient gets resources and which don’t and reiterated all these steps we are taking with social distancing and rationing is to try to make sure we don’t get to that point.