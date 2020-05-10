Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 24,081 cases, 1,341 deaths

NY to require virus testing for nursing home staffers

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York nursing homes must start twice-weekly coronavirus testing for all staffers and will no longer be sent COVID-19 patients leaving hospitals.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the policy Sunday after facing growing criticism over the handling of nursing facility outbreaks.

Meanwhile, New York City is responding to complaints about racial disparities in enforcement of social distancing by ramping up a corps of city workers to try to keep people in line without involving police.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the number of city workers deployed as “social distancing ambassadors” will grow by next weekend from around 1,000 to 2,300.

