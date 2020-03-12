Nurses demand coronavirus protection

(WAGT) — Nurses across the country attended protests Wednesday calling for better guidance when it comes to the coronavirus.

Nurse unions are asking for stricter Centers for Disease Control guidelines, better screening, and more access to protective gear when caring for potential coronavirus patients.

At Charlie Norwood VA in Augusta, Georgia, nurses took part in that nationwide movement, gathering in hope of having their voices heard. Roughly 20 or more nurses say they’re the ones on the frontlines for these hospitals. If anyone knows if these hospitals are ready to battle the virus, it’s them.

“We need the public to know that all healthcare systems across the country need to be prepared and they’re not,” Irma Westmoreland of National Nurses United, said. “The RNs are ready and willing to care of our patients. We are demanding to have enough personal protection equipment to safely provide care.”

