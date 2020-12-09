COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The latest numbers from the Ohio Department of Health on Wednesday show that November was Ohio’s deadliest month of the coronavirus pandemic.

1,213 people died in November from COVID-19, according to ODH’s latest data. Numbers for each day are preliminary for 14 days afterward, so November’s death total is expected to continue to tick up until Dec. 15. It could still rise after that, however, as more death certificates trickle in.

Of the 84 new deaths reported Wednesday, 31 were in November, 51 in December and two in other months.

November’s deaths surpassed Ohio’s previously deadliest month, May, which saw 1,188 people in the state die from the disease that has killed 7,187 in Ohio, more than 287,000 in the United States and more than 1.5 million worldwide.

Ohio’s deadliest two-month period, however, is still April and May, with 2,296 deaths. Combining November’s deaths with October’s deaths equals 1,899.

Rank Month Deaths 1. November 1,213 2. May 1,188 3. April 1,108 4. August 788 5. July 688 6. October 686 7. September 574 8. June 571 9. December 248 10. March 99 11. Unknown 24 *As of Wednesday, Dec. 9. Data preliminary for 14 days afterward.

248 people in Ohio have already died from COVID-19 in December, including 55 on Dec. 1, which is already the state’s sixth-highest day for coronavirus deaths.

Nov. 20 ranks as the second-highest day, behind April 28. Eleven of Ohio’s 20 highest days for COVID-19 deaths were in November or December, and 15 days in November saw 40 or more deaths.

Rank Day Deaths 1. Apr. 28 64 2. Nov. 20 60 3. Apr. 27 58 4. Apr. 24 58 5. May 1 57 6. Dec. 1 55 7. Apr. 17 55 8. May 3 55 9. Nov. 18 54 10. Nov. 28 54 11. Nov. 30 52 12. Nov. 22 51 13. Nov. 25 50 14. Nov. 29 50 15. Nov. 27 50 16. May 15 49 17. Apr. 26 48 18. Nov. 19 48 19. May 9 48 20. Nov. 26 47 *As of Wednesday, Dec. 9. Data preliminary for 14 days afterward.

November also saw, by far, Ohio’s most coronavirus cases and hospital admissions with 231,505 and 7,853, respectively, as of Wednesday. Like with deaths, November’s case and hospitalization totals are considered preliminary and expected to rise until Dec. 15.