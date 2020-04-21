Nonprofits celebrate Volunteer Week differently this year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – National Volunteer Week is taking on new meaning for many nonprofits navigating the COVID-19 health crisis.

Some charities are straining their resources to meet community needs while simultaneously limiting the volunteers allowed in their facilities because of social distancing restrictions.

LSS CHOICES, a Franklin County domestic violence shelter and crisis hotline, has been growing its volunteer program over the past year. With the addition of childcare and shelter assistant positions in early 2020, the nonprofit was operating with close to 200 volunteers.

“They bring this energy, this expertise, a smile that I think just brightens up the shelter. As you can imagine that’s what we need,” said McKenzie Hopkins, the volunteer and outreach manager for LSS CHOICES.”

The organization’s operations changed with the arrival of the coronavirus. By the end of March, CHOICES had to suspend its volunteer program completely. At the same time, children in shelter with their mothers needed extra engagement when schools moved to remote learning.

“We miss them so much,” Hopkins said. “They are, like with any other organization, so vital to us as an organization.”

CHOICES is currently serving close to 90 survivors, including 48 children.

Without volunteers, staff has been shuffling positions to fill the gaps. One of the adult counselors, and Hopkins herself, are now working with the childcare section. A data manager is assisting with adult art. The billing specialist in now overseeing study hall.

Despite struggling with manpower, CHOICES has still been seeing support from its volunteers. Many have been dropping off food, cleaning supplies and activities for the children. Some are even sending thank you cards to the staff.

Hopkins said, “I really find it amazing that volunteers at our organization — and all around the community — are saying, ‘Hey, maybe we can’t be on site, but that does not stop us from giving back.’”

When the Stay at Home Order expires on May 1st, CHOICES will reevaluate its situation and determine whether it can bring back its volunteer programs.

If you’re interested in volunteering when the program is reinstated, click here for more information. Volunteers must be 18 years or older and go through an orientation process.

You can also support the organization with a monetary donation here.