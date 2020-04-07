Non-profit offers counseling via telemedicine

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Equitas Health is now using technology to make sure its clients living with compromised immune systems, recovering from substance abuse, and other illnesses still get the help they need.​

When social distancing started, clients canceled meetings with councilors and other medical professionals, according to staff at the non-profit.​

Many patients were too concerned about leaving the house, but now video technology connects them with the help they need, according to the Director of Behavioral Health Myles Stickle.

“I would recommend folks to stay or get connected with a healthcare provider during this time. It’s easy to isolate at home. When we do that, we know that our​ symptoms tend to increase or even escalate,” said Stickle.

A major announcement came from Gov. Mike DeWine has allowed Equitas to use telehealth and telecounseling to treat clients.​

“Prior to this epidemic, we were rarely able to do telecounseling in the state of Ohio. Certain restrictions though the licenses board, some restrictions with insurance reimbursement, and because of the executive order through the governor. The pandemic, they have relaxed those rules to make sure we can get care to people,” said Stickle.

The non-profit services mostly those in the LGBT community, folks living with HIV/AIDS, and recovering from substance abuse.​ However, anyone is welcome to reach out to Equitas for help.​