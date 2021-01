COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio coronavirus advisory map remains unchanged in the latest update from the Ohio Department of Health.

For the second week in a row, Hamilton County is the state’s lone level 4 (purple) county, while most of central Ohio remains level 3 (red).

Monroe, Hocking, Vinton, and Gallia counties are still level 2 (orange) and once again, there are no level 1 (yellow).

Ohio's 88 counties ranked by highest occurrence. ⬇ pic.twitter.com/JsNuGLcmBE — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 21, 2021

All 88 counties in Ohio are still considered high incidence under the CDC guidelines.