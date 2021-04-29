No longer purple: Franklin County returns to red on Ohio’s COVID-19 map

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The purple days are over for Franklin County.

The new map Thursday from the Public Health Advisory System ranked Franklin County at level 3, or red, a sign of a very high exposure and spread of COVID-19 in the community, but a drop from level 4, or purple, where it had been since April 15.

Franklin County needed to meet fewer than six of the seven indicators on consecutive weeks to drop down. This week’s count of indicators was not immediately available. Last week, the county met five indicators:

New cases per capita (met)

New cases increase (not met)

Non-congregate cases, such as outside nursing homes (met)

Emergency department visits (met)

Outpatient visits (met)

Hospital admission (met)

ICU bed occupancy (not met)

Franklin had been the only county at level 4 in April.

Franklin’s neighboring counties — Delaware, Licking, Fairfield, Pickaway, Madison and Union — all remained at level 3. Around the state, 44 counties were at level 3, 40 at level 2, and four at level 1.