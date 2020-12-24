No counties are purple on Ohio’s latest public health advisory map

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Eighty-four counties in Ohio are at level 3, or red, on the latest Public Health Advisory map from the state Department of Health, released Thursday.

No counties are at level 4, or purple, for the first time since Nov. 19.

Franklin County, which includes most of Columbus, and all of its surrounding counties are at level 3.

There are no counties at level 1, or only four at level 2: Monroe, Hocking, Vinton and Gallia — the same four as last week.

Gov. Mike DeWine said recently that counties move up a level when conditions are worsening and then they can drop after conditions plateau. That happened with Franklin County, which was purple from Nov. 19 to Dec. 3. There was one purple county last week, Richland.

Counties are ranked based on how many indicators they meet regarding the spread of COVID-19. Those indicators are: new cases per capita, new cases increase, non-congregate cases, emergency room visits, outpatient visits, hospital admissions and ICU bed occupancy.