No changes to Whitehall schools learning model despite COVID-19 rise

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Whitehall City School District announced Saturday it will continue its hybrid learning model until at least the next board of education meeting.

The Whitehall City Schools Board of Education voted during an emergency meeting to remain in the current education model, which has students inside school buildings part-time with virtual learning the rest of the time.

According to the district’s COVID-19 tracking dashboard, the district has reported 18 total cases among 3,554 total students in the district. The district has reported three cases among the staff.

The next school board meeting is scheduled for Dec. 10.

The district said Saturday’s decision is in alignment with the Franklin County Public Health recommendation that schools maintain their current learning model.

The board voted last week to suspect all interscholastic athletics until Dec. 18.

Whitehall is the latest in a long list of schools announcing reviews, and in some cases, changes, to current learning models as COVID-19 cases spike across the state and in Franklin County.