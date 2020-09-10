No Central Ohio counties in red for 3rd straight week in Ohio’s coronavirus alert system

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County and all central Ohio counties remain below Level 3 for a third straight week in Ohio’s coronavirus alert system. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the latest update on the alert system during Thursday’s coronavirus briefing.

DeWine announced 68 counties stayed the same this week.

These central Ohio counties remain in Level 2: Franklin, Pickaway, Delaware, Licking, Fairfield, Fayette, Perry and Ross.

Madison, Knox, Morrow, Marion, Hocking and Union counties dropped to yellow.

Although Franklin County remains below Level 3, it is still in the top 10 counties for highest occurrence.

Franklin County ranks at No. 7 for highest occurrence with 158.4 cases per 100,000 people. Franklin County had 2,086 new cases between Aug. 26 and Sept. 8.

Six Ohio counties are in Level 3: Butler, Montgomery, Mercer, Preble, Putnam and Summit.

Meanwhile, nine counties dropped from Level 2 to Level 1.

Lucas County and Wayne County dropped from red to orange.