Nineteen states on Ohio’s latest travel advisory list

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Nineteen states are on Ohio’s updated travel advisory list, released Wednesday.
The travel advisory advises people not to travel to those states, or if they do, to quarantine for 14 days after returning.
States are listed if they show a positivity rate for COVID-19 of 15 percent or higher. That rate is at 18 percent in Ohio.
Last week’s advisory also included 19 states.
This week’s travel advisory list and the positivity rate for each state:
|Idaho
|48.1%
|Pennsylvania
|40.3%
|Alabama
|40.3%
|Iowa
|40.0%
|Kansas
|38.2%
|South Dakota
|33.3%
|Kentucky
|26.0%
|Oklahoma
|23.2%
|Georgia
|23.0%
|Utah
|21.0%
|Texas
|21.0%
|Arkansas
|20.0%
|Tennessee
|20.0%
|Ohio
|17.0%
|Nevada
|17.0%
|Arizona
|16.4%
|Missouri
|16.2%
|South Carolina
|16.0%
|Virginia
|15.2%
Along with the advisory, Ohio is reporting that Mississippi and Wyoming have had reporting irregularities with the total number of tests performed over the last week, meaning the state was not able to calculate an accurate positivity rate.
