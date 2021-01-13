Nineteen states on Ohio’s latest travel advisory list

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Nineteen states are on Ohio’s updated travel advisory list, released Wednesday.

The travel advisory advises people not to travel to those states, or if they do, to quarantine for 14 days after returning.

States are listed if they show a positivity rate for COVID-19 of 15 percent or higher. That rate is at 18 percent in Ohio.

Last week’s advisory also included 19 states.

This week’s travel advisory list and the positivity rate for each state:

Idaho48.1%
Pennsylvania40.3%
Alabama40.3%
Iowa40.0%
Kansas38.2%
South Dakota33.3%
Kentucky26.0%
Oklahoma23.2%
Georgia23.0%
Utah21.0%
Texas21.0%
Arkansas20.0%
Tennessee20.0%
Ohio17.0%
Nevada17.0%
Arizona16.4%
Missouri16.2%
South Carolina16.0%
Virginia15.2%

Along with the advisory, Ohio is reporting that Mississippi and Wyoming have had reporting irregularities with the total number of tests performed over the last week, meaning the state was not able to calculate an accurate positivity rate.

Click here to read the state’s full travel advisory.

Coronavirus in Ohio resources:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools