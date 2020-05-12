New study on children and COVID-19: Why some get sicker than others

(NBC) — NBC News’ Chief Medical Correspondent Doctor John Torres discusses the findings of a new study on children and COVID-19. He shares the reasons some children might get sicker than others.

According to Torres a new study offers detailed data on how coronavirus impacts children and implies that young people might “be at more risk from COVID-19 than originally thought.”

“The researchers looked at 48 children with the virus who were admitted to an ICU in the hospital across the U.S. and Canada, 18 of those kids in the study had to be placed on a ventilator to help them breathe,” says Torres. “Unfortunately, two of the children died. The majority of the children, 83 percent, had underlying health issues, like cancer or congenital heart disease.”

Torres offers that these children are considered “medically complex” because they required special medical care either at birth or soon after.

Even though these “medically complex” children appear at-risk to complications from the virus, Torres points out the 1 in 5 of the children in the study showed no signs of being sick before the contracting coronavirus.

“So the bottom line, this evidence shows that kids are not spared from infection,” says Torres. “They, too, are susceptible, but adults still do seem to have the most overall complications from COVID-19.”