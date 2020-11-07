New record number of COVID-19 cases reported Friday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio saw another day of record daily COVID-19 cases Friday, with the Ohio Department of Health reporting an additional 5,008 cases, 33 more deaths, and 231 new hospitalizations.

Doctors said indoor gatherings are a contributing factor to the increase, and they’re worried if it doesn’t stop, these numbers could end up rising well into next year.

“At a certain point, people just don’t care anymore,” said resident Max Callender.

With these staggering numbers, it’s clear controlling COVID-19 is becoming a challenge.

“We can’t be apathetic, we can’t let our guard down, as tired as we all are of this,” said Dr. John Gonsenhauser, from Ohio State University. “It is so critically important that we continue to do the things that we know work.”

Gosenhauser said there’s a difference between this surge and the one we had six months ago.

“What separates this from the beginning of the pandemic are the geographies that are included in the surge right now,” he said.

It’s not just urban areas like Columbus. A majority of Ohio’s counties – 56 of them – are now in the state’s level 3 and at a much higher risk of COVID-19 spread.

“I feel, like, with OSU games, people are going to be drinking and when they start drinking, it doesn’t really matter anymore,” said Columbus resident Dallin Patel. “They will keep doing what they’re doing.”

What can be done? How do we get numbers down? Some locals said another stay-at-home order would help.

“I don’t want to see that happen unless it’s really necessary, but of course it would help,” said Columbus resident Kathryn O’Donnell.

Gosenhauser said Ohioans need to stick with what works.

“Again, the best thing we can do to try and combat that are the weapons in our arsenal we know are effective,” he said. “Those same things we’re tired of hearing about, but we know we have to do.”

One recommendation for this weekend, in an attempt to slow the spread, is to find an outdoor venue to watch the Ohio State University football game or bring a TV outside and socially distance with friends.

Gonsenhauser and other doctors recommend whatever you do, be smart and be safe, and enjoy the weather.