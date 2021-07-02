New Ohio COVID-19 data takes away day with zero deaths, but positive trend continues

Woman in her 20s recorded as first death from virus on June 13

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The milestone didn’t even last a week.

With the Ohio Department of Health’s Friday release of 35 new deaths from COVID-19, June 13 no longer has zero deaths. An NBC4 analysis this week found it was the first day in 15 months to not record a death after 14 days – ODH’s “preliminary” period for coronavirus data – had passed.

But the latest data now shows at least one person died on that day, a Summit County woman in her 20s.

It is rare for someone in their 20s to die from COVID-19, as that age group has only accounted for 30 of Ohio’s 20,344 deaths from the virus. But an NBC4 analysis last week found deaths have been skewing younger because middle-aged and Millennial Ohioans have gotten vaccinated at much lower rates.

Ohio Department of Health spokesperson Alicia Shoults told NBC4 this week that new death data exceeding the 14-day preliminary period was certainly possible.

“Although the data listed on the dashboard indicates it is preliminary for 14 days, it can take up to six months for a verified death certificate to be received,” she said in a statement.

No date after June 13 has yet to come out of the 14-day preliminary period with zero deaths. As of Friday, June 18 would be the most recent non-preliminary day, but it has recorded three deaths so far.

Deaths are still trending down in Ohio, however. The 63 deaths ODH reported this week are the fewest since it switched to twice-weekly reporting at the start of March. Ohio recorded 115 deaths last week and 75 the week before.