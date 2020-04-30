New information on testing for COVID-19 in Ohio is coming, study led by OSU researchers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton announced a group of researchers, led by a team at Ohio State, will go out into the general population and execute a “30 by 30” prevalence study. The study will begin Monday, May 4. It takes two weeks to capture the data and another week to analyze the data.

The goal of this study will be to identify people who have contracted COVID-19, recovered and developed antibodies so that they can donate those antibodies in their blood, which will be used for convalescent plasma treatment. One Dublin teenager, 17-year-old Nick Butler, went through the convalescent plasma treatment after nothing else worked. Once the treatment started, Butler’s condition began to improve.

“You start with the basis of 1,000 tests and we’re going to be doing hopefully both the antibody tests serologically,” Dr. Acton said. “We’re also going to be taking blood and do a type of antibody testing to test the accuracy of the quick assays.”

This will be done by using a blood test, which will help test the accuracy of the antibody test.

“It’s the same thing we’re testing in hospitals on people who have recovered and are donating their antibodies for convalescent plasma,” Dr. Acton said.

Dr. Acton added they are through emergency room data and existing surveillance on influenza-like illnesses as well as deaths that are excess deaths.