COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 4,997 new COVID-19 cases, trending downwards yet again.

October has seen the state gradually fall back to a reduced number of cases week-over-week compared to September. In the previous month, Ohio bounced back upward and neared 10,000 new cases in one week. That month also saw Gov. Mike DeWine test positive for COVID-19 for the second time. The week of Oct. 8 saw cases fall by more than 1,000 compared to the 6,380 reported in the week prior.

ODH has been reporting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations weekly instead of daily since new infections slowed after the omicron wave. Over the past seven days, the state averaged around 713 new coronavirus cases per day.

The 155 hospitalizations reported by ODH in the past seven days — about 22 per day — decreased from the 221 reported last week and the 255 hospitalizations in the week prior. Additionally, ODH said 33 people died from the virus, decreasing from the 44 deaths reported one week ago but identical to the 33 two weeks before.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days) Cases 3,532,064 +4,997 Hospitalizations 143,406 +155 Deaths 42,660 +33 *Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.

Both the number of Ohioans getting their first shot and the amount completing COVID-19 vaccinations jumped over the past week. Compared to 882 in the week before, 6,252 started the vaccine process. Another 3,342 finished vaccination by getting their second dose, up from 735. Around six in 10 Ohioans are partially or fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days) Vaccinations started (one dose) 7,611,844 +6,252 – % of all Ohioans 65.12% – % of Ohioans 5+ 68.57% Vaccinations completed (two doses) 7,055,239 +3,342 – % of all Ohioans 60.36% – % of Ohioans 5+ 63.73% *Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.