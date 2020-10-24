New Albany students quarantined after 11 positive COVID-19 cases

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – 225 New Albany-Plain Local School District students are under quarantine following contact tracking conducted as a result of 11 positive COVID-19 cases among the district’s students.

The New Albany-Plain School Board held an emergency meeting Friday afternoon to discuss the situation.

The district believes the students may have contracted the virus at an athletic event or outside of the school.

According to the district’s COVID-19 data dashboard, there are 11 confirmed positive cases of the virus among the student body in the district.

The dashboard shows 8 positive cases at New Albany High School, with an undetermined number of students in quarantine.

At New Albany Middle School, where 2 positive cases have been confirmed, 63 students are under quarantine.

At the district’s intermediate school, 6 students are quarantined after 1 confirmed case, while at the primary school, 2 students are being quarantined. The primary school and the early-learning center reported no positive cases.

Among staff, 5 are being quarantined, and there have been no positive cases reported among the district’s employees.

The district is recommending transitioning students from in-person back to a hybrid attendencance model beginning next week.

The board is scheduled to meet again Monday.