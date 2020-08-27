New $5 rapid COVID-19 test could be a game-changer, according to a doctor

(NBC News) — NBC News’ Senior Medical Correspondent Dr. John Torres discusses a new rapid test that could be a game-changer.

“We’ve heard the term ‘rapid’ test before, but what does ‘rapid’ really mean?” Torres asks. “Well, we’ve seen wait times for diagnostic tests taking anywhere from two to four days, but now there’s a new antigen test from Abbott that will be the first that actually is rapid.”

The test still uses a nasal swab, like many of the tests being used currently.

“It’s called BinaxNOW and it uses a nasal swab with the results coming back in about 15 minutes and those swabs don’t need to be sent out to a lab,” explains Torres. “So much like a rapid flu, or rapid strep test, you’ll know if you are negative or positive before leaving the doctor’s office.”

BREAKING: We’re launching an innovative COVID-19 rapid antigen test and mobile app. BinaxNOW is fast and reliable for frequent mass testing, and results pair with the NAVICA app’s digital pass to help get back to life with a bit more confidence. https://t.co/LKefDGEx3f pic.twitter.com/SL7SWdrj9t — Abbott (@AbbottNews) August 26, 2020

Torres cautions there are drawbacks to this test.

“The catch is, even though antigen tests like this are cheaper and faster, they are less accurate than PCR type COVID tests,” he clarifies. “Those nasal swabs or saliva tests that can take more time for results because they need to be sent out to a lab.”

The doctor also suggests further testing still might be needed.

“So, if you get a negative test with this rapid test, it might be a good idea to get a second PCR type test, especially if you have symptoms,” Torres adds.

There is also an added benefit to the test according to Torres.

“The makers of the test are also including an app that you can download on your phone to show a negative test result when you go to work or to school,” he states.

This test is set to be on the market soon and could help defeat the spread of COVID-19 in many ways.

“The test should be available next month and, hopefully, with more testing, we’ll be able to test, trace, and isolate people faster, one key to stopping the spread of the virus,” Torres concludes.