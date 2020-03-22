Neighbors celebrate North Carolina 12-year-old girl’s birthday with parade

Breaking News
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 12-year-old girl in North Carolina celebrated her birthday in a unique way on Saturday.

Sydney Mitchell’s friends and neighbors gathered to have a parade for her as officials urge people to practice social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Vehicles with birthday decorations and beeping horns passed a waving and smiling Sydney as she sat on the curb in front of a “Birthday” lawn sign to watch.

The video of Sydney’s celebration was posted to spread “joy during these uncertain times,” said Laura Fisher, who shared the video.

