Nearly half of Ohio counties are now red under coronavirus advisory map

Hotline covid category

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There are only two counties that are yellow under Ohio’s coronavirus advisory map, the rest are either red or orange.  

During his Thursday COVID-19 update, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that 43 counties in the state are now considered level 3 (red), and 43 are considered level 2 (orange). Only two counties, Noble and Monroe, are still Level 1 (yellow). 

DeWine also announced that 83 of 88 counties in Ohio are considered high incidence.  

It was noted that there are no level 4 (purple) counties this week, and there are none on the watch list.

