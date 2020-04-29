Nearly $16 million in grant funding available to Ohio’s Office of Criminal Justice Services

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced local authorities in Ohio now have nearly $16 million in grant funding available. This funding was awarded to the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS) through the federal CARES Act. OCJS can accept grant applications from:

Local law enforcement

Probation and parole offices

Local courts

Victim services providers

Adult, juvenile, community corrections agencies

Local authorities have worked in new ways to safely carry out their duties and provide much-needed support to victims of crime during this pandemic. Today I’m announcing that Ohio now has nearly $16 million in grant funding available to help. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 29, 2020

“With this federal funding, agencies will be able to take measures to prevent, prepare for and respond to the spread of COVID-19,” DeWine said.

The funding can be used for, but not limited to, the following:

Cleaning supplies and PPE

Overtime costs

New technology for virtual court hearings

Inmate medical needs

Supplies for COVID-19 monitoring and testing in local jails

“We know that this funding will be especially useful for victim service agencies such as domestic violence shelters,” DeWine said. “They’re having challenges making enough space for social distancing. This money can also be used for alternative housing such as hotel or motel rooms for survivors of violence who need to be quarantined away from homes due to safety concerns.”

Agencies may apply for up to 12 months of funding and there is no local match required. OCJS has not set a deadline for funding requests, but DeWine recommends agencies apply as soon as possible because funding will eventually run out. For more information, you can visit http://ocjs.ohio.gov.