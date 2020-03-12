1  of  2
Coronavirus in Ohio: Governor orders schools to take extended spring breaks starting Monday Gove. DeWine orders no mass gatherings in Ohio over 100 people
NCAA cancels basketball tournaments, other spring championships due to coronavirus

Coronavirus

Hotline covid category

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

(WCMH) — The NCAA announced Thursday it has canceled the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments as well as other spring sports championships.

The NCAA said in a statement:

Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities.

The decision comes a day after the NCAA announced the games that were scheduled to start next week would go on, but played in mostly empty arenas.

That plan was scrapped as every major American sports league from the NBA to MLB put the brakes on its season due to concerns about the pandemic.

The NCAA canceled all of its spring championships in every sport, which include hockey, baseball and lacrosse.

