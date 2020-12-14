NBC4’s Matt Barnes joins Ohio State COVID-19 vaccine trial

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This past Friday, NBC4’s Matt Barnes officially joined the Ohio State Coronavirus Vaccine Trial.

Matt volunteered for the trial in November and received a call a month later to take part. He received his first shot on Friday, Dec. 11.

“I thought it was important to take part in the trial for two reasons,” Barnes said. “First, anything I can do to move us closer to finding a vaccine and ending this pandemic, I’m willing to do. But secondly, I know how important it is for people who look like me to trust the vaccine.”

“Historically, Black people have had reservations about getting vaccines, but with COVID affecting the minority communities in higher numbers than white communities, it’s more important than ever to show people that these vaccines are safe and necessary for us to get through this pandemic,” he added.

The vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is currently in phase three of its testing. Early results from a human trial in the United Kingdom have shown the experimental vaccine is safe and produces a strong immune response.

Patients will be randomly assigned to receive 2 injections of either the experimental vaccine or a placebo. The study is double-blinded, meaning neither the participant nor the medical staff will know which you will receive.

Participants are twice as likely to get the experimental vaccine than receiving the placebo.

Ohio State is still looking for more participants in the study, and are looking for a wide range of ages, races, and backgrounds.

If you are interested, visit https://wexnermedical.osu.edu/features/coronavirus/patient-care/covid-19-vaccine/vaccine-trial and make sure to use the code OSUC.