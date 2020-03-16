NBC4 practicing social, physical distancing during newscasts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– NBC4 is practicing what we preach, following the guidelines set forth by the CDC and Ohio Department of Health amid the COVID19 pandemic by putting more distance between anchors during newscasts.

“We are practicing that physical distancing that the health department and the CDC is asking us all to do, so we’re doing that right here [at the anchor desk], setting a good example,” said NBC4 Today anchor Matt Barnes.

“We’ve got six feet at least between us. At least,” added co-anchor Monica Day. “We still love each other.”

The CDC define social distancing as “remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible.”

Director of the Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Acton has repeatedly reminded Ohioans to practice arms length social distancing at daily press conference with Governor Mike DeWine.

