1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 37 confirmed cases in Ohio Columbus firefighter tests positive for COVID-19
1  of  25
Closings and Delays
A Plus Arts Academy Bloom-Carroll Local School Dist. Buckeye Valley Schools Cardington Local Schools Chillicothe City Schools Clear Fork Local Columbus Performance Academy Columbus Prep & Fitness Acad Coshocton Career Center Coshocton City Schools Eastland Career Center Fairfield Career Center First Impressions Early Learning Ctr Licking Heights Local Schools Life Skills High School SE Mt. Vernon City Schools Northland Prep & Fitness Acad Olivedale Senior Center Perry County Senior Center Pickaway Ross Voc Center Pickerington Local Schools Ridgewood Local Schools River Valley Local Schools SourcePoint South Scioto Performance Academy

NBC4 practicing social, physical distancing during newscasts

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– NBC4 is practicing what we preach, following the guidelines set forth by the CDC and Ohio Department of Health amid the COVID19 pandemic by putting more distance between anchors during newscasts.

“We are practicing that physical distancing that the health department and the CDC is asking us all to do, so we’re doing that right here [at the anchor desk], setting a good example,” said NBC4 Today anchor Matt Barnes.

RELATED: What is social distancing? Understanding the best tool to fight the coronavirus

“We’ve got six feet at least between us. At least,” added co-anchor Monica Day. “We still love each other.”

The CDC define social distancing as “remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible.”

Director of the Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Acton has repeatedly reminded Ohioans to practice arms length social distancing at daily press conference with Governor Mike DeWine.

CLICK HERE for more information from the CDC on COVID19 and social distancing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools