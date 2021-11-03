COLUMBUS (WCMH) – COVID-19 shots are now going into the arms of children here in central Ohio.

Pfizer doses for children ages 5 through 11 were already available to some providers in anticipation of the final step of the approval process, which came from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Tuesday.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital administered some of those first doses Wednesday. Those doses are smaller, as are the needles used to give them, than the adult vaccine.

The families who attended the hospital’s event were extremely excited, with both parents and children saying they couldn’t wait for this moment.

Nationwide Children’s held its first pilot clinic for this newly eligible age group Wednesday – about 1 million children across the state, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Coloring books were available, fish were shown on the big screen, and children got to wear capes, all to make them feel as comfortable as possible after getting the shot.

Doctors said the shot is the best way children can protect themselves, their families, and their friends.

The children at the event were eager to roll up their sleeves, with some saying getting the shot did not hurt a lot.

“I’m happy because I only have one more shot to go in a couple weeks and then a couple weeks after, I’ll be ready to go and I’ll be able to have friends over to our house,” said Marco Ranalli.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s clinics are booked up through Nov. 13, with between 500 and 600 shots scheduled to be given at each clinic.

“It didn’t hurt that much and I’m glad I’m doing my part to keep myself and others save,” said Lillian Ackerman.

“It’s been a lot of waiting and holding tight, but this, I think, represents a movement forward and that’s great,” said John Ackerman, her father.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital continues to add appointments for parents and their children. For more information, click here.

The hospital also recommends checking the state’s website to find vaccine availability.

BELOW: Doctors at Nationwide Children’s Hospital discuss plans to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine