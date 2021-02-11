Mount Carmel, OhioHealth end no-visitor policies, allowing one per patient

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mount Carmel and OhioHealth hospital systems are loosening their policies for visitors, saying they will allow one per patient.
Mount Carmel’s new policy will go into effect on Friday, and OhioHealth’s on Monday.
In November, three central Ohio hospital systems — Mount Carmel and OhioHealth plus Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center — moved to a no-visitor policy as cases of COVID-19 were spiking.
Mount Carmel’s policy will allow one adult visitor per stay for patients who are admitted. One adult visitor will also be allowed in emergency rooms, and two adults will continue to be allowed for neonatal intensive care patients.
OhioHealth said each patient will select a visitor for the duration of their stay, who may visit daily. The visitor may come and go once per day. And it listed a series of exceptions to its one-visitor policy:
- Patients that have tested positive for COVID-19 — No visitors allowed with exceptions for end-of-life situations.
- Patients receiving behavioral health care — No visitors allowed
- Patients receiving end-of-life care — Acute end-of-life patients may have up to three visitors at any given time, and no maximum number of visitors per day.
- Patients receiving neonatal, pediatric, adolescent care — Minor patients may have two parents or guardians visit
- Visitors with disabilities who need assistance — Caretakers for visitors who are disoriented, disabled or in need of an interpreter are permitted.
- Maternity patients are limited to one support person, who may stay at the hospital for duration of the stay, but if they exit, they will need to re-enter next day. If the mother is a minor, she may have a parent or guardian visitor in addition to the father of the baby.