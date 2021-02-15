Central Ohio health groups announce COVID-19 vaccine plans for Tuesday with winter storm warning

Coronavirus

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Several local health groups have announced plans for how they will handle COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday in light of a winter storm warning.

Mount Carmel said it is rescheduling all of its Tuesday appointments at its Mount Carmel East clinic for the same times on Saturday. Patients will be contacted to confirm the details and to allow them to reschedule for the following week if they cannot attend Saturday.

Columbus Public Health said its drive-thru clinic at the Celeste Center will continue as scheduled from noon to 7 p.m. and will remain open to those who have appointments as long as Franklin County does not move to a Level 3 snow emergency.

Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center said appointments between 7 and 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Schottenstein Center are being rescheduled for the same time on Wednesday.

