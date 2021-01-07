Most of Ohio remains red in latest coronavirus advisory map

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For the third week in a row, no counties are purple (level 4) in the latest Ohio coronavirus advisory map, but most of the state remains red (level 3).

In the latest map released Thursday, shows that there are 84 red counties in the state and four yellow (level 2).

The four yellow counties are:

Monroe

Hocking

Vinton

Gallia

The map remains unchanged from last week.

All 88 counties remain well above the high incidence level. pic.twitter.com/ePkSEbc0da — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 7, 2021

During his Thursday coronavirus briefing, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, announced that all 88 counties remain well above the CDC’s high incidence level.