Morgan County reports first confirmed case of COVID-19

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH)– The Morgan County Health Department reported the county’s the first confirmed COVID-19 case Sunday night.

The health department says no additional demographic information will be released to protect the privacy of the patient.

They add “health department staff is contacting anyone who was in close contact with the individual and needs to take action.”

As of Sunday there were more than 4,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Ohio and 119 deaths.

