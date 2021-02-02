More than 3,200 COVID-19 vaccines administered to Franklin County school staff on first day of clinic

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – More than 1/5 of 15,000 coronavirus vaccine doses are in Franklin County teachers and education staff’s arms and it’s only day one of the week-long mass vaccination clinic.

There are two sites available to Franklin County school employees: Reynoldsburg High School Livingston Campus and Hilliard Davidson High School.

Forty to 60 appointments were taken care of every 15 minutes at Reynoldsburg High. It was a huge undertaking that had hiccups along the way to get to this point.

By the end of the day, more than 3,200 vaccines were administered.

Relief. It’s the emotion Jaime Scott felt the moment she got her shot.

“We have students in our special education, our English language, gifted, and we have had students in our learning centers who have been on site four days a week the majority of the school year,” she said, talking about her job.

Scott is among the first in Franklin County to get that COVID-19 vaccine and has scheduled her second dose as well.

“As I entered in today and they scanned my information, he was able to schedule it before I even got in line for the shot, so it was perfect,” she explained.

Kroger is the pharmacy administering the vaccine, but ran into some hiccups earlier in the week with online scheduling.

“The Kroger health portal is working,” said spokesperson Amy McCormick. “We did find some of the educators booked multiple appointments where they chose an appointment at Hilliard and Reynoldsburg it’s an evolving process, we’ve removed all the duplications and we continue to find duplications each day.”

Reynoldsburg City Schools Superintendent Dr. Melvin Brown said it’s something they’re following, surveying all the staff on where they are in the process.

“Preliminarily, we had about 400 responses or so, 85 percent of the folks who tried to register and were able to,” he said.

He’s proud to be part of this process.

“And then to be a host for others to come is phenomenal as well,” Brown said. “We know we’re doing our part to contribute to our community and eradicating this thing so we can get back to some sense of normalcy.”

Scott said that at the end of the day, she’s thankful, despite some of the issues.

“We’ve waited almost a year for something, for an opportunity like this, so it’s OK to have those inconveniences knowing we do have this opportunity for us.” Scott said. “It’s amazing that we know when we walk into our buildings and our classrooms that we’re being a level of safety to our students and our other staff members.”

Clinics will continue noon to 8 p.m. for the rest of the week and then 9 a.m to 5 p.m. this Saturday.

Kroger said teachers and staff who haven’t been able to schedule an appointment should keep checking the portal, adding appointments will open up.

“It is working,” said McCormick. “We continue to look for any duplications so we’re able to open up additional appointments. We’ll also be monitoring the next couple days to see if we can add additional appointments into the weekend that we’re here because we’ll be doing vaccinations Saturday.”