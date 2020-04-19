More than 1,800 inmates at Marion prison test positive for coronavirus

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 1,800 inmates at Marion Correctional Institution have tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

As of Sunday, 1,828 Marion Correctional inmates have tested positive, along with 109 staff members.

One staff death was announced on April 8, corrections officer John Dawson. No inmates at Marion Correctional have died.

According to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC), mass testing has been instituted at Marion Correctional, as well as Pickaway Correctional and the Franklin Medical Center.

“Because we are testing everyone – including those who are not showing symptoms – we are getting positive test results on individuals who otherwise would have never been tested because they were asymptomatic,” ODRC said in its daily release of information.

Throughout Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction facilities, 2,400 inmates have tested positive and 637 have tested negative.

According to Marion Public Health, as of Saturday, there are 80 community spread cases in the county, leading to one death. Including the prison testing, the county now has the most reported coronavirus cases in the state.