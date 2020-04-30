Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 18,027 cases, 975 deaths
Gov. Mike DeWine provides an update on the spread of COVID-19 in Ohio

More than 1.1 million pieces of PPE sent to Ohio correctional facilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Director of the Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections Annette Chambers-Smith says Ohio’s correctional facilities have been planning for a pandemic since the H1N1 outbreak more than a decade ago.

Chambers Smith says they are now applying their plan to COVID-19.

Initially, inmates started making PPE, but a shipment of more than a million pieces of PPE from the state will help their efforts.

Ohio was the second prison system in the country to stop allowing visitor, Chamber-Smith said.

Two corrections employees have died from COVID-19.

