More than 1.1 million pieces of PPE sent to Ohio correctional facilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Director of the Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections Annette Chambers-Smith says Ohio’s correctional facilities have been planning for a pandemic since the H1N1 outbreak more than a decade ago.

Chambers Smith says they are now applying their plan to COVID-19.

Director Smith says they realized quickly they weren't going to be able to buy everything so they begin making hand sanitizers, PPE, face shields. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) April 30, 2020

Initially, inmates started making PPE, but a shipment of more than a million pieces of PPE from the state will help their efforts.

Director Smith says when it comes to staff they hand out varying levels of PPE depending on the task. They have also set up the ability to go to a hotel after work for staff members at the prisons that are considered hot spots. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) April 30, 2020

Ohio was the second prison system in the country to stop allowing visitor, Chamber-Smith said.

Two corrections employees have died from COVID-19.