Moderna vaccine arrives at central Ohio hospitals

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The first doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived as planned in central Ohio on Monday morning.

In a holiday season that’s been anything but traditional, for healthcare workers across the area, shipments like these feel a bit like Christmas come early.

“What a great time to go from so much despair and discouragement, to be able to walk in here and see people hopeful,” says Dr. Genevieve Messick, the Associate Health Medical Director for OhioHealth.

But it’s not toys or gifts inside the packages from UPS, it’s a lifeline for the more than 21,000 front-line workers at at OhioHealth.

“It’s incredibly exciting because now this will allow us to vaccinate more of our associates,” Messick said.

The healthcare system received more than 10,000 of the COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna, a new option that will simplify distribution from Athens all the way up to Mansfield.

“Now we have the opportunity to go to the regional areas and not have to worry about having the sub-zero freezers or a pharmacy on site to make sure we’re diluting it properly,” Messick said.

But as OhioHealth expands vaccination into its smaller communities, distribution of the two vaccines will remain based on availability.

“When we get our flu vaccines, what we have that’s available, that’s what we give to our associates unless there is a recommendation that develops for specific populations,” Messick said.

While OhioHealth doesn’t plan to begin their distribution of the Moderna vaccine until the Pfizer shipment runs out, Mount Carmel is already injecting the newly authorized vaccine.

“I really feel the surge of hope. I think that’s why we’re so excited to get this process started,” said Emergency Medicine Specialist Jessica Lee.

Lee, who has both given and received her fair share of vaccines, knows this one is different because of what it represents.

“It feels like there is more at stake here, absolutely,” Lee said.

Mount Carmel, who was left out of the Pfizer distribution last week, began vaccinations shortly after receiving their first Moderna shipment Monday morning.

For infectious disease expert Dr. Mark Herbert, the pinch of the injection was overshadowed by the excitement surrounding the moment.

“Mentally it’s very exciting because we know we’re starting off on a new journey,” Herbert said.

By being the first, Herbert sets an example for many to soon follow.

“I think there’s a lot of people that are concerned about getting the vaccine so it’s important to show our support for the vaccine and show it can be done by regular people,” Herbert said.

Columbus Public Health is also among those scheduled to receive their Moderna vaccines on Tuesday.

“The key now is that we have the vaccine, is to get in people’s arms so we can get our community protected as soon as possible,” Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts said.

They will vaccinate 40-50 staff before then turning their focus to city’s first responders.

“I encourage everyone when it is their time and they are called up, to strongly considered getting vaccinated,” Roberts said.

So far OhioHealth has already administered a little more than 800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine that arrived last week. They hope to begin distributing the Moderna vaccine by Dec. 28.

Mount Carmel says that nearly 2,000 of their vaccinations have already been scheduled and they will continue to ramp up their vaccination numbers in the coming days.