COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Recommendations for a second booster shot could be on the horizon for most Americans.

Although case numbers are steadily declining and health leaders are beginning the state’s transition to an endemic, vaccine and booster efficacy wane over time. Local doctors say we’re not out of the woods just yet.

“What we’re seeing is from shot two to shot three — the first booster — there was some wearing off,” explained Dr. Anup Kanodia. “We’re also seeing now that shot three is wearing off again.”

On Thursday, Moderna announced they had applied to the FDA to authorize a second booster for all adults ages 18 and up.

The move comes after Pfizer submitted a similar application earlier in the week.

“Pfizer is only going for seniors; that’s going to limit my hands to some degree,” Dr. Kanodia admitted. “Because there are people that are below 65 who are at high risk for COVID.”

Dr. Kanodia is a family physician who sees patients of all ages. When it comes to booster shots, he says no one box fits all.

“They want somebody to talk to. ‘Hey doc, tell me what I should do based on my risk profile.’ And every patient’s different.” says Dr. Kanodia.

Booster data shows efficacy begins decreasing after about three months, which is why Dr. Kanodia is sending a message of caution to his patients.

“Memorial Day we all get together. July 4th we all get together. And the last two years we’ve seen spikes,” he warned.

Another wave of COVID could see the burden fall on hospitals once again.

“We had at one point in time over 100 patients here in southern Ohio admitted throughout, and I know the numbers from Columbus were staggering, just staggering,” said Dr. Kirk Tucker with Adena Health Systems.

Doctors say elderly and immunocompromised individuals remain most at risk, but they expect booster shots to become more seasonal — much like the flu.

“If we hit another wave this fall, we’ll be playing a different game because we’re going to have some therapeutic options,” Dr. Tucker encouraged.

And while we’re not in clear just yet, doctors say we are more prepared.

“There might be a little bit of an upward blip, but nothing near the Delta and Omicron spikes we saw last winter and this January,” predicted Dr. Tucker.

According to the CDC, a little over 65% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated — that’s about 216 million people. Meanwhile, about 96 million people in the country have received their COVID-19 booster shots.