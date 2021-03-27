Miss your second COVID-19 shot? OhioHealth, CDC say reschedule as soon as possible

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine continues across Ohio, more people are getting their second shot.

However, what happens if you miss getting that second dose?

Doctors at OhioHealth said if you do miss or have to reschedule that second shot, it’s no reason to panic. Just try and reschedule it as soon as you can.

The reason why is because the CDC recommends people get their second dose “as close to the recommended interval as possible.” However, they say there is a small grace period.

Meaning, if you miss your second vaccine dose, you can receive it up to six weeks after the first dose, for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

“So what the CDC recommends is, as best as possible, stick to the recommended dosing regimen,” said Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, infectious disease expert with OhioHealth. “However, if you do get the second dose later, you can get it within a 42-day period. And beyond that, if you’re later, just get your second dose when you can. There’s no recommendation at all to restart the series.”

Doctors said the reason getting that second dose is so important is because, after the first dose, you’re only somewhat protected from COVID-19. Getting the second one greatly increases its effectiveness, especially against new variants of the virus.