Minority Health Strike Force established to investigate COVID-19 infection disparity

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– A task force has been created to investigate why COVID-19 coronavirus is disproportionately impacting African Americans in Ohio.

#COVID19: Governor DeWine says the data is not complete but with African Americans at 21% it's a disproportionate number when compared to the 13-14% of the population in Ohio African Americans make up. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) April 20, 2020

Gov. Mike DeWine make the announcement of the formation of the Minority Health Strike Force Monday during his daily press briefing.

DeWine stated African Americans make up 21 percent of Ohio’s COVID-19 cases while making up less than 15 percent of the state’s total population.

“We have a disproportionate impact of the COVID-19 virus on African Americans in the state of Ohio. That’s true across the country as well, but it is very very concerning,” DeWine said.

Director of the Department of Aging Ursel J. McElroy is one of the members of the strike force.