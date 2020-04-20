Minority Health Strike Force established to investigate COVID-19 infection disparity

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– A task force has been created to investigate why COVID-19 coronavirus is disproportionately impacting African Americans in Ohio.

Gov. Mike DeWine make the announcement of the formation of the Minority Health Strike Force Monday during his daily press briefing.

DeWine stated African Americans make up 21 percent of Ohio’s COVID-19 cases while making up less than 15 percent of the state’s total population.

“We have a disproportionate impact of the COVID-19 virus on African Americans in the state of Ohio. That’s true across the country as well, but it is very very concerning,” DeWine said.

Director of the Department of Aging Ursel J. McElroy is one of the members of the strike force.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools