Minor upward trend continues this week for Ohio school COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio’s K-12 schools reported another week of around 1,000 new coronavirus cases, adding to a slightly-upward-to-flat trend consistent with cases statewide.

Schools reported 1,342 new cumulative cases for the week ending Sunday, April 18, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health. The school year total stands at 72,393.

Expand: About ODH’s school data 👇 Schools report cases among students and staff to ODH on Tuesdays, reflecting the week ending on the previous Sunday. ODH releases numbers on Thursdays at 2 p.m.

Case criteria Full-time or part-time students and staff who have tested positive for or been diagnosed with COVID-19. Infections were caught in and out of school. Staff members include teachers, administrators, coaches and support staff. Excludes students/staff who are completely remote, but includes them if they were “on-site” while infectious.

ODH reports “new” and “cumulative” cases. Cases only move over to “cumulative” once the person is no longer COVID-positive. NBC4’s count of new cases every week reflects the change in “cumulative” cases. More info

Over the past six weeks, new cases have been as high as 1,621 (last week) and as low as 797 (two weeks ago).

1,560 (56%) of 2,774 schools, districts, private schools, vocational schools, preschools and other non-college institutions that the state tracks have reported cases. That is four more schools since last week.

48,291 (67%) of Ohio’s school cases are students and 24,102 (33%) are staff members, which include teachers, administrators, coaches and support staff.

Cincinnati Public Schools, a district of more than 34,000 students, continues to lead the state in cases with 1,211. Six Columbus area school districts are in the top nine.