Mill Run Rehab Center employee tests positive for COVID-19

HILLIARD (WCMH) — An employee at the Mill Run Rehabilitiation Center has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The employee tested positive on Monday and had been self-quarantining at their home five days before the test result came back.

“It’s important to note that all of our residents are healthy and none of them are showing any symptoms currently,” the company said in a statement.

Here’s more from that statement:

“Last week, following our protocols and CDC guidelines, our employee reported to work and had their temperature taken in the morning. At the time, the employee had no fever and felt fine. That afternoon, the employee began to feel ill. Immediately, per CDC guidelines, the employee put on a mask and other PPE and reported their symptoms to a supervisor. The supervisor took the employee’s temperature again and discovered a fever. The employee was immediately sent home to seek medical attention and began self-quarantining per CDC guidelines.”

The Center contacted the Ohio Department of Health and began additional cleaning and disinfection of the facility immediately after the employee left.

The statement went on to say:

“Since that time, we increased our daily monitoring of the few residents who may have had direct contact with the employee. This increased monitoring includes temperature checks every 4 hours and respiratory/COVID-19 assessments twice per shift. Any employees who have contact with these patients wear face masks and shield, protective gowns, and gloves. In consultation with the Department of Health, we’ve also instituted the use of face masks/face shields for all of our staff working directly with all residents in our facility for a 14-day period. Additional screenings are being conducted daily with all of our residents. These screens include temperature check every shift and respiratory/COVID-19 symptoms assessments every shift.”

The company is continuing to screen and monitor all staff members before their work begins and re-screen any employee showing signs of illness.

“In the interest of transparency, we’ve been making daily calls to all of our resident’s families to update them about their loved one’s health. The health and wellness of our residents is our number one priority. For nearly a month, we’ve been following every CDC, ODH, and CMS directive as well as implementing even stricter policies of our own designed to limit access and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Even as we continue to see more and more confirmed cases in Franklin County, our company will do everything that we can to keep our residents safe and healthy.”

