Mid-Ohio Food Bank closed for cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Kroger Community Food Pantry of the Mid-Ohio Foodbank was closed Saturday for cleaning after a temporary employee tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

According to the foodbank’s website, they were notified of the employee’s condition Friday evening.

The pantry on Brookham Drive in Grove City was closed for “deep cleaning and sanitization,” according to the website.

The pantry will resume regular hours this Tuesday, April 28.

“The health, safety, and well-being of our customers, volunteers, and staff continue to be our top priority here at Mid-Ohio Foodbank,” a post on the website stated.

The foodbank recommended anyone needing help can visit these resources.

Coronavirus in Ohio resources:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools