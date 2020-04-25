Mid-Ohio Food Bank closed for cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Kroger Community Food Pantry of the Mid-Ohio Foodbank was closed Saturday for cleaning after a temporary employee tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

According to the foodbank’s website, they were notified of the employee’s condition Friday evening.

The pantry on Brookham Drive in Grove City was closed for “deep cleaning and sanitization,” according to the website.

The pantry will resume regular hours this Tuesday, April 28.

“The health, safety, and well-being of our customers, volunteers, and staff continue to be our top priority here at Mid-Ohio Foodbank,” a post on the website stated.

The foodbank recommended anyone needing help can visit these resources.